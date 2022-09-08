DLC Forms Strategic Partnership With IIT Alumni Center

Della Leaders Club (DLC) with its Global headquarters in New York has formed a strategic partnership with IIT globally as a learning partner for exchange of powerful ideas, skills, knowledge and experiences for its leadership community across all 15 Chapter cities. Through this collaboration, the DLC aims to revolutionise how leaders, c-suite professionals, their organisations and academia work together to bridge the gap and be future-ready. This collaboration will impart industry-relevant skills and tricks of the trade to leaders in new-age tools and create a roadmap for the future.

Della Leaders Club is the world’s first technology enabled global business platform designed to create a robust 360* support system for leaders across industries globally. The announcement and initiation of the first strategic learning partnership with IIT globally will be held at IIT Madras Research Park, Chennai on Friday, 9th September 2022, at 7:00 pm. DLC Founder and CEO Jimmy Mistry will launch the program along with President IIT AIIC, M S Balaji. Founder and CEO, Jimmy Mistry says,''Enhancing the DLC experience is always the priority for us, as its strengthening our benefits for members. At the core of DLC's mission is an unrelenting commitment to helping its members, comprised of entrepreneurs, professionals and young leaders, to learn and grow personally and professionally. As a unique leadership club, sharing and growing together is part of our ethos and an integral part of our global community. We believe and propagate that it is through the exchange of experiences, insights and passions we can create new value in our own lives and the lives of others. As part of our efforts to give our members new value, we have joined hands with IIT, one of the foremost institutes of national importance in higher technological education and basic and applied research as a strategic learning partner globally,'' DLC believes and stands on the foundation that the leadership community pushes organisations forward and enables them to chart new trends, drive innovation and stay ahead of the curve. DLC's firm belief in experiential learning methodology enables DLC members to develop transformational leadership capabilities by sharing and growing together as a community. The DLC's collaboration with IIT globally aims to create an ecosystem that can bring about disruptive innovations by bringing together academia, IIT's alumni and the world's most influential community. This amalgamation makes DLC Channel world's largest repository of business and lifestyle content backed by our inhouse team of content, programming, production studios and post production facilities. Wish to contribute or absorb this knowledge or experience the benefits of our platform? Request for an invite, contact @8291850811/ shilpisingh@dellaleaders.com and visit our website www.dellaleaders.com (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

