Career Launcher's 'Study Abroad Fair 2022' to help students achieve their study abroad dream

• 50+ Universities from US, UK, Canada & Australia to participate • Focused on students who want to study abroad and how to navigate the route to an international education • Counselling and information on study abroad programs, career opportunities, fees, and various scholarship details New Delhi, 16 September 2022: Career Launcher, India's leading edtech and competitive test preparation platform will host 'Study Abroad Fair 2022' to help students evaluate and shortlist courses and colleges. The event will be held on 17th September 2022 at Hotel Park in Connaught Place (Rajiv Chowk), New Delhi, from 10 AM to 6 PM. 'Study Abroad Fair' isa physical study abroad event where 50+ Universities from US, UK, Canada & Australia are participating. Study Abroad Fair 2022 brings together a group of experts to help students fulfil their aspiration to study overseas, including university admission representatives, education consultants, and education leaders, who will advise students on making decisions that are the right fit for their academic profile. As studying Abroad is a life-changing experience, some critical points aspiring students should consider – Identifying one's career goal, choosing the right course, finding the best-fit college, getting a visa, financing one's education, and finding a job after course completion. This fair will provide an opportunity for students to interact with 50+ University Representatives from the UK, USA, Canada & Australia to get all the assistance they need to study abroad. To tide along with the complexities of admissions abroad and plan meticulously for admission parameters, the aspirants need expert guidance, knowledge, and engagement with all the relevant stakeholders. A 'student-centred' interaction with university admission representatives and study abroad consultants who will impart the most current and authentic information will go a long way in supporting students and parents to make the right decisions. Mr Arjun Wadhwa, CFO, CL Educate Ltd, said,''We are excited about taking our first step on the mission to help students achieve their dream of studying abroad at top global universities. We are working with more than 800 universities from the US, UK, Canada and Australia on this journey and are happy to host more than 50 of them this weekend, our first event of the season in Delhi. Over the coming months, we hope to organize study abroad events in more than 100 cities and towns in India, making the best global education accessible to India's aspirational youth.'' Some of the Universities going to participate in the Study Abroad Fair 2022 are Lancaster University, The University of Edinburgh, The University of Sheffield, Algoma University, Deakin University, St. Clair College, University of Brighton, Canberra University, Canadian college for Higher studies, Ohio Dominican University, University of Surrey, etc. To attend the fair, register soon to get your free entry ticket to the most-awaited Study Abroad Fair - https://www.careerlauncher.com/study-abroad-fair/ Career Launcher, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CL Educate (NSE, BSE: CLEDUCATE), was founded by Satya Narayanan R, India's Ed-tech pioneer. CLPL offers a wide variety of programs in diverse segments for students of age group 12-30, through personalized and synchronous/ asynchronous offerings for MBA,Study Abroad (Admissions Consulting,IELTS, SAT, GRE, GMAT), LAW, IPM, UPSC, CUCET and more. Deployment of data science, machine learning, and recommendation algorithms built on data, over 120 Edtech tools make the offerings of CLPL the business moat with the ability to scale. These tools, features, and engines help in best-fit program choice, cost savings, and laser-beam mentoring to deliver the best in industry results for the students. For more info, visit: www.careerlauncher.com

