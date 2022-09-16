J-K LG inaugurates free artificial limbs and calipers distribution camp in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated free artificial limbs and calipers distribution camp here, officials said.

Sinha said 1,000 motorised tricycles out of targeted 4,000 have already been distributed in the first phase to provide a dignified life to the specially-abled persons in the Union Territory.

He also said the number of beneficiaries receiving the pension benefits has doubled in the last two years and there has been a 206 percent increase in the scholarship to children of poor families compared to 2018-19.

The camp was inaugurated to mark the birth centenary celebrations of late Dr Uttam Chand Shastri Ji, the officials.

Sinha said selfless efforts to help others in need are the true service of mankind. ''It is our primary responsibility to mobilise resources for the Divyangjan, create infrastructure and facilities to make them equal partners in the nation's development journey,'' the Lt Governor said.

''Under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the UT government is making dedicated efforts to bridge the gap between the aspirations of the citizens and the administrative delivery for the development of an inclusive society in Jammu and Kashmir.

''Last year, we decided to distribute a total of 4,000 motorised tricycles to provide universal access, accessibility and a dignified life to the specially-abled across the UT,'' he said. ''There was no integrated system for physically and mentally challenged people. For the first time, Jammu and Kashmir has been linked with the National Trust Portal so that they are given all the facilities and rights granted to them by the central government,'' he added.

About scholarships to children of poor families, Sinha said, ''Till 2018, only 9,500 girl children got the benefit of Ladli Beti Scheme. In three years, more than 1 lakh girl children have been linked with this programme and Rs 150 crore has been transferred directly into their bank accounts.'' ''Earlier, financial assistance for marriage of poor girls was provided to 100-200 beneficiaries but we have covered 9,309 such beneficiaries in one year with overall financial assistance of Rs 37.15 crore,'' he said.

