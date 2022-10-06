Left Menu

UP: Kidnapped minor girl rescued from Rajasthan

On Sunday, The 17-year-old boy allegedly kidnapped the girl on the pretext of marriage, Station House Officer New Mandi Sushil Kumar Saini said.The teenagers father is the manager of the private school where the girl studied in class seven, he said, adding the boy used to teach in the same school.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Lucknow | Updated: 06-10-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 10:48 IST
UP: Kidnapped minor girl rescued from Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by a teenager here last week has been rescued from Rajasthan, police said on Thursday. On Sunday, The 17-year-old boy allegedly kidnapped the girl on the pretext of marriage, Station House Officer (New Mandi) Sushil Kumar Saini said.

The teenager's father is the manager of the private school where the girl studied in class seven, he said, adding the boy used to teach in the same school. A case has been filed against the boy on the complaint of the minor's parents, police said, adding he has been detained and sent to a juvenile home.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022