Education Icon Awards 2022 organised by Kiteskraft Productions at Hotel Vivanta by Taj

The Education Icon Award 2022 the 4th Edition of EIA conference took place on September 19th 2022. It was a great Conference and Award Ceremony hosted by KitesKraft at Grand Hotel Vivanta by Taj. H. E. Lazar Y. Vukadinovic (Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of the Republic of Serbia), enhanced the event by their presence at the Ceremony. Venerable Guests of Honour who graced the conference included Dr. Munish Jindal (Founding President - Mentorx, Founder & Ceo - Hoverrobotix), Dr. Nancy Juneja (Ceo & Co-founder - Mentorx, Founder & Ceo - Revup Lifeskills), Ms. Varsha Jain (Founder & CEO - Meavika Jewelz), Mr. Ankur Sarin (Founder - Entrepreneurs Media), Ms. Preeti Singh (Deputy Director General - Nredc, Founder - Sattva Nation), Daljeet Singh Grewal Bhola (MLA Ludhiana East), Kulpreet Singh Ahuja (Co-founder, Entrepreneurs Media), and the wonderful Panel of Speakers – Mr. Teerath Ram, Mr. Anurag Soni, Ms Faizi Khan, Mr. Khalid Wani, Mrs. Poonam Sagar, Ms. Vibha Gupta, Ms. Ayena Gupta, Dr. Kavita Monga and Ms. Hiralba Chavada, who discussed topics such as Mental Health Awareness among Students, Technological impact on today's Generation. All of the prize winners were splendidly honoured during the Ceremony. Kiteskraft productions took advantage of the opportunity to bring together professionals in the educational field in order to foster a solid community. The award aspires to recognise excellence in the education sector by recognising those who have made a major contribution to improving the efficiency and performance of the industry as a whole. It also congratulates people and organisations for their outstanding contributions to the sector.

Education Icon Award Winner List - Cambridge International School, (Co ed) Jalandhar Dr. Sandeep Kataria DR. SANIPINA JAYALAKSHMI RAO M S Dhoni Global School Gopal Ram Sharma Indu Kanwar Michael Dutta Sunil Agarwal Pradip Saraswati DR. VIHAR RAJENDRA BIDWAI Prof.Dr. Suparna Sanyal Mukherjee Shobha Ranganathan Dr. Soma Lahiri Mallik Mrs. Mamta Mallik ''Advisor & CEO Jayoti Vidyapeeth Women's University JAIPUR (VEDANT GARG)'' Prof. (Dr.) Abdul Malik Poonam Sagar Apple Creche Play School (Dr.Rajeshwari Ranjith) Chetan Prakash Phuke Tushar Saluja Mr. Atish Patre NALLAPATI RAJESHWARI (SRI SAIRAM GROUP OF SCHOOLS) NALLAPATI VENKATESHWARA RAO (SREENIDHI GLOBAL SCHOOLS) C.Sujitha Deva Vishnu Dr. Ebenezer Joseph ACHARIYA BALA SIKSHA MANDIR Unique Public School Dr. Suresh Ramvilas Maheshwari Shivani Atri Bhardwaj Priyanka Jain Dr. Deepa Sundareswaran ''Little Pebbles International Preschool Tayyaba Siddiqui'' Anu Kumar Ojha eduMETA THE i-SCHOOL Sofy Sebastian Scale Career Institute, Rewari YS College Dr. Preeti Padmanabhan Sylvia Fernandes Mathakondapalli Model School (CBSE & NIOS) JAIN PUBLIC SCHOOL Ayush Kids Preschool Maggi High School FLORESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL Avirat Law College Avirat Learning Tree (Pre-School) Prajapati Nautiyal Dr. Navjit Singh Rawat SHRIRAM GLOBAL PRE SCHOOL (JANAKPURI) SHRIRAM GLOBAL PRE SCHOOL (PASCHIM VIHAR) ''HIRALBA CHAVADA (Proprietor & Principal) Mayurhirs Achievers kinderland & Achievers International school.

Vadodara gujarat'' DR. RASHMI GAUTAM, Assistant Professor (DJMC, CSJMU, Kanpur) Meridian School, Madhapur Sanjay Dattatraya Wani BIFS-Bharat Institute of Fire Engineering and Safety Management Dr.Ranjeet Kumar Mr. Deepak Jain Mohit Prajapati K.A.ABDUL GAFOOR Bright Concept High School (Vinod Kumar Jadhav) Sandeepani Classes, Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai Dr. Mohammed Zoheb Hossain Dr. Shubham Muley Veenu Bhatia Arun Karthick Infinity Knowledge Classes THE FOREX ACADEMY (सीखो INDIA...बढ़ो INDIA MISSION) Uttam Gautam Tandan Manisha Bhagee Asith Muthukumara Jayarathna SANTOSH R UGHADE DR. SYED MOHD. MUSTAFA ''Smt. Nisha Vengathattil, Head of Schools & CEO, Edu-Meraki International Early Learning Schools - India'' WINFIELD HIGH SCHOOL, KHAMMAM Imperial International School Kamla Devi Singhvi College of Science & Technology Kaushal Goyal Oja Ashem Kennedy Dr Hitesh Kumar DEEPTI MATHUR Adharshila Playway Convent School Devendra Singh Negi Dr.Syed Akram Somnath International School, Kodinar Dr.Amita AGRI COACHING CHANDIGARH ODM KIDS WORLD, BHUBANESWAR Banyan International School Jammu Dr. Rajesh Gandral Shishu Vihar High School ''Mahabodhi School (Mysore Karnataka India) (Shri Jikmet Wangdus Jyothi) CEO'' ''ADHIRA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (MS. RATNA MANE, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR)'' Jyoti Madhukar Netwate Pradip Kumar Nath Dr.Swatantra Kushwaha ''DR. ARUNKUMAR CHANDAN (NSS OFFICER, GOVT. FIRST GRADE COLLEGE, RANEBENNUR)'' Dr. Bilal Rafiq Shah ''The R.S.K High School, Chintal, Quthbullapur, Hyderabad'' SRISAI VIDYANIKETAN HIGH SCHOOL Mohammad Mustaq Ali Juhi Raj Long Singh Bey CREATIVEKIDZ SCHOOL R. APARNA Sarang Jhaveri (Edu-preneur), Director -Expressions Classes, Sarang Tutorials (Ahmedabad) Sujata Sunil Valvi Orchids - The International School Epic Public School Dr. Mustafa Attarwala GURUNANAK ACADEMY OF SCIENCE AND COMMERCE Dr. Mayuri Barman Anuragg Bharaktiya Dr. Bharathi Pasumarthy Vithal Learnways Playschool Rajinder Singh Jasmine Kaur Dr. Vishal Vilas Ghag Prof. (Dr.) Gurbir Singh Khera CFA Dr. SK Bose Prof. (Dr.) Divya J Thakur DEVAVIRATHAN SIVARAJ Mr. Paramjeet Singh Dr. Yogita Sharma Decent Group of Schools SUKLAMBER MITRA Apollo ParaMedical and Nursing Institute Shweta Bhatia DR. DAVINDER KOUR National Board of Vocational Training Education ROBINDRA KUMAR SUBBA Dr. Punit Indora NER SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE Ms. Varsha Jain Ms. Karishma Chopra Dr. Kavita Monga Anju Kwatra Roopa Aravamudhan Brain Tech Learning Centre Dr ERSYL TATOY BIRAY (Professor VI) Dr. Sandip Gun Kishore Gokavarapu Sanchita Banerjee Prof. Dr. Sudha Girjappa Bansode Dr. John Samuel Kennedy AS Perminas Theresa Stanley Sudha Madan DR. ANKIT PAUL Dr.S.Yobudass (Founder/Director) (SELAH MUSIC SCHOOL) Divya Lakshmi J Dr. Chandrashekhar Kumbhare Monika Vedant Parashar Prof. Dr. Pradeep Kumar Kapoor ''PRAVIN BALASAHEB KHATKALE (SANJIVANI K.B.P.POLYTECHNIC, KOPARGAON)'' Dr. Bhanupriya Dwarapudi Dr. Manasi Milind Wakankar SPDS JAYANTHI VIDYAPEEDAM (CBSE) Saravanapriyan R B Dr. Sampath Kumar Daniel Saravanapriyan R B Neville Albequaid Reay Eada Kumaraswamy Mr. Sudarshan Sabat Dr.EKTA SONI (PT) Dr. Narrottam Debbarma TechnoGATE Arka Jain University, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, India Ms. Dipshreeya Das K.K.RAJAN (THE KRISAR ACADEMY-CBSE SCHOOL) Nishant Varshney Aditya Academy Secondary School, Barasat Dr. Manish Deshpande Jose Eduardo Duya Dr.Swati Shivdas Shambharkar (Tunki) Victoria Public School, Abohar (Om Parkash Maahar) Dr. Mathew Joseph Kiteskraft congratulate everyone and wish them well in their future endeavours! About Kiteskraft Productions: Kiteskraft Production LLP is known for organising National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 march, by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo bobby.

KitesKraft Productions recognize the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. KitesKraft recognises Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar's Book of Word Record.

Company Website - https://kiteskraft.com/ Conference/ Award Show Website - https://educationiconawards.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913804/Kiteskraft_Logo.jpg

