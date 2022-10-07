Ayurveda institute signs pact with Japanese centre to promote research collaboration

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), the apex ayurveda institute under the Ayush ministry, has signed an MoU with the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), Japan to enable both countries to promote research collaboration and build capacities in the field of the Indian ayurvedic system of traditional medicines.

The AIST is a reputed and one of the largest public research organisations in Japan, focusing on technologies and ''bridging'' the gap between innovative technological seeds and commercialisation.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Professor Tanuja Nesari, Director, AIIA, and Dr Tamura Tomohiro, Director General, Department of Life Science and Biotechnology, AIST, who was present online, according to a statement issued by the Ayush ministry on Friday.

With the signing of the MoU, the AIIA aims to promote its research activities nationally as well as internationally.

''The MoU will enable both countries to promote research collaboration and build capacities in the field of the Indian ayurvedic system of traditional medicines. All these activities will be executed in support of the Ministry of Ayush,'' the statement said.

The scope of activities that is intended by the participants includes research in the field of ayurveda, including studies in design and execution, with the purpose of developing evidence-based guidelines for integrating ayurvedic principles and practices with conventional medicine, evolving safety standards and protocols for the use of ayurveda in Japan in conformity with medical guidelines, the statement said.

The AIIA already has MoUs with the European Academy of Ayurveda, Bernstein, Germany, the Western Sydney University, Australia, the Graz Medical University, Austria, the College of Medical, UK, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, UK and the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

