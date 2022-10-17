Left Menu

Miranda trespassing: College to revisit procedures to hold events, prohibits those without registration

In wake of a ruckus during a fest, Delhi Universitys Miranda House on Monday formed a sub-committee to revisit the procedures of holding events and provided an emergency SoP, prohibiting open events without prior registrations.In a notice, College principal B Nanda said the college has taken serious note of Fridays unprecedented incident during the Diwali Mela organised by the NSS Unit of Miranda House.

In wake of a ruckus during a fest, Delhi University's Miranda House on Monday formed a sub-committee to revisit the procedures of holding events and provided an emergency SoP, prohibiting open events without prior registrations.

In a notice, College principal B Nanda said the college has taken ''serious note'' of Friday's unprecedented incident during the Diwali Mela organised by the NSS Unit of Miranda House. During the fest, Several men were seen climbing the college walls and gates to witness an open Diwali fest on the campus and indulged in ''cat-calling and sexist sloganeering''.

The incident has created an uproar on social media with several expressing concern over the safety of women.

Nanda said the crowd was ''unprecedented'' and for the safety of students the gates were closed.

''This did not deter the crowd who tried to enter the college after scaling the walls. Police immediately took action and controlled the situation,'' Nanda told PTI.

The college held a series of meetings to discuss the matter.

''A series of emergency meetings were held to discuss the matter and draw out strategies and examine the gaps in the arrangement. A SubCommittee has been formed to revisit the procedures of holding calendar events,'' the note read.

To ensure that the college continues to remain a free and enabling space for all its stakeholders, the college has provided a standard operating procedure (SoP) is provided to take immediate measures ''No open events without prior registrations are allowed. The registration number to be kept at manageable limits. Any Fair/Mela is only to be an intra-college event. All cultural events have to be organized after 2 pm. This is to ensure that the college continues to remain a free and enabling space for all its stakeholders,'' the varsity said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has taken suo motu cognisance and registered an FIR against unknown persons who allegedly climbed the walls of Delhi University's Miranda House during an open Diwali fest on the campus, officials said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said they have booked the persons under sections of trespass based on the video.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

