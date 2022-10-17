Google teams up with Assam Govt to drive digital-led learning, skill development

Tech giant Google on Monday announced it has collaborated with the government of Assam to drive digital-led learning and skill development for students and youth in the state.

Under the initiative, Google will collaborate with the Assam Government's Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department (SEED) to strengthen their school digitisation efforts with learning tools and solutions.

It would also promote the fundamentals of online safety and digital citizenship to school children through the 'Be Internet Awesome' programme.

Google will also extend scholarships for Google Career Certificates to Assam's youth in collaboration with the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM), according to a statement.

Under the pact, Google will team up with the Assam government to empower public schools with digital education through Google for Education's collaborative tools.

Google will collaborate with ASDM to provide scholarships and wrap-around training to enable youth to become job-ready for the demand for digital talent.

The programme will support qualified applicants to pursue Google career certificates in high demand fields like IT support, IT automation, project management, data analytics among others.

''These learners will also be able to connect with employers who have an ongoing demand for these skills through a hiring pool that recognises the certificates,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)