Rajasthan: Two revenue officials held taking bribe

A patwari in Jodhpur was arrested taking Rs 25.21 lakh from a man, Bureau DGP B L Soni said in a statement.Birbal Ram Bishnoi, posted as patwari at Punjala of Jodhpur, had demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh in lieu of getting the land mutation done and providing other related documents, Soni said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-10-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 15:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Teams of the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested two revenue officials in two separate instances for taking bribe. A patwari in Jodhpur was arrested taking Rs 25.21 lakh from a man, Bureau DGP B L Soni said in a statement.

Birbal Ram Bishnoi, posted as patwari at Punjala of Jodhpur, had demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh in lieu of getting the land mutation done and providing other related documents, Soni said. An ACB team arrested the accused patwari while taking a bribe of Rs 25.21 lakh from the complainant, he said.

In another case, A Bureau team arrested Patwari Chandrabhan Jat while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

