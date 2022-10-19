Rajasthan: Two revenue officials held taking bribe
A patwari in Jodhpur was arrested taking Rs 25.21 lakh from a man, Bureau DGP B L Soni said in a statement.Birbal Ram Bishnoi, posted as patwari at Punjala of Jodhpur, had demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh in lieu of getting the land mutation done and providing other related documents, Soni said.
Teams of the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested two revenue officials in two separate instances for taking bribe. A patwari in Jodhpur was arrested taking Rs 25.21 lakh from a man, Bureau DGP B L Soni said in a statement.
Birbal Ram Bishnoi, posted as patwari at Punjala of Jodhpur, had demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh in lieu of getting the land mutation done and providing other related documents, Soni said. An ACB team arrested the accused patwari while taking a bribe of Rs 25.21 lakh from the complainant, he said.
In another case, A Bureau team arrested Patwari Chandrabhan Jat while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant here.
