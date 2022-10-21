Left Menu

Haryana govt declares holiday in all schools on Bhai Dooj

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-10-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 17:07 IST
Haryana govt declares holiday in all schools on Bhai Dooj
The Haryana government on Friday declared a holiday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj in all schools in the state.

The festival which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters will be observed on October 27.

''The Haryana Government has declared a holiday on October 27 in all government, private, and aided schools on the occasion of Bhai Dooj,'' an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

