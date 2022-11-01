Mumbai University to give new mark sheets to 3,064 final-year law students over RPN error

The Mumbai University (MU) will give new mark sheets to 3,064 final-year law students after it was found that the Permanent Registration Number (PRN) on them was erroneous, an official said on Tuesday. The official said the content in the mark sheets of the final year students is correct, except for the 16-digit PRN- a reference number throughout the course. ''The error will soon be rectified and students will get a new mark sheet,'' the official said, adding the PRN error was detected in 3,064 mark sheets.

