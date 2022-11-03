Left Menu

FICCI names Subhrakant Panda as next president

Even as the India growth story gathers momentum, there is work to be done pushing the reforms agenda further besides engaging with stakeholders on important issues such as decarbonisation and sustainability. Panda has been active in FICCI for two decades and was the first chairman of the FICCI Odisha State Council.A statement issued by IMFA said Panda is the first industrialist from Odisha to take up a leadership role in FICCI.Utkal Chamber of Commerce Industry chief Brahmananda Mishra said I along with Team UCCI heartily congratulate Mr Subhrakant Panda on being elevated as President-Elect of FICCI India.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-11-2022 00:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 00:29 IST
FICCI names Subhrakant Panda as next president
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC_Chamber)
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Wednesday named Subhrakant Panda as its next president.

Panda, the managing director of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA), is currently serving as the senior vice president of FICCI.

In a statement, FICCI said that Panda will succeed Sanjiv Mehta as president of the apex chamber at the conclusion of its 95th AGM to be held on December 16-17.

Panda said, ''I consider it a privilege to helm this great institution at a crucial time. Even as the India growth story gathers momentum, there is work to be done pushing the reforms agenda further besides engaging with stakeholders on important issues such as decarbonisation and sustainability.'' Panda has been active in FICCI for two decades and was the first chairman of the FICCI Odisha State Council.

A statement issued by IMFA said Panda is the first industrialist from Odisha to take up a leadership role in FICCI.

Utkal Chamber of Commerce & Industry chief Brahmananda Mishra said: "I along with Team UCCI heartily congratulate Mr Subhrakant Panda on being elevated as President-Elect of FICCI India. We are delighted to propose his nomination from UCCI, Odisha.'' PTI AAM AAM NN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large star's death; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large sta...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

 Global
4
Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022