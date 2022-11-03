School & pre-university college students in Karnataka to have daily meditation sessions

Karnataka Minister of School Education and Literacy B C Nagesh on Thursday said he has issued directions for meditation to be introduced for school and pre-university college students. He has also sent a note to officials of his department in this regard. ''It is directed to take necessary steps to introduce 10 minutes of meditation for students in schools and pre-university colleges daily, aimed at increasing their concentration, improving health, positive thinking, stress-free learning, personality development, and thereby imbibing good qualities,'' Nagesh said in a tweet on Thursday with the note. According to the note, the move was based on a request by the Karnataka State Primary School Teachers' Association. It says some schools already have meditation sessions.

