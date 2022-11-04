Left Menu

Irene Dkhar of Meghalaya crowned Miss Northeast 2022

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 04-11-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 16:11 IST
Irene Dkhar of Meghalaya was crowned Miss Northeast after she won the hearts of the judges in the final round, raising the issue of mental health.

Dkhar, 20, said she aspires to be a psychologist.

In the last round all the 14 finalists from the Northeastern states were asked what social issue would they take up given the opportunity to discuss it with world leaders.

Replying to the question, Dkhar said she would want to discuss the issue of the mental health of the youth.

''It is high time to fight against mental illness and anxiety,'' she told the judges, winning their hearts.

Eshanee Hatimuria of Assam was awarded 'Miss Talent', while Lika Chophy of Nagaland was crowned 'Queen of Hearts'. Mannasha Devi Sapam of Manipur was awarded 'Miss Beautiful Skin'.

The final round had two winners from the state-level pageants from all the Northeastern states, except for Tripura, which was represented by only one contestant.

This was the first edition of the pageant organised by the North East Beauty Pageant Organisation (NEBPO) and sponsored by the Nagaland government. It was held at the Cultural Hall in Kohima on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

