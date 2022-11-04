UP man dies in police custody, family alleges third-degree torture

A 32-year-old man died in police custody in Prayagraj on Thursday with family members alleging third-degree torture by policemen which they claimed is evident from several injury marks on his body.

The man was identified as Lavkesh Sharma. He ran a general store, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Santosh Kumar Meena said the police arrested Sharma for an altercation with a neighbour, challaned him and took him to Bailey Hospital for medical examination where his health deteriorated and he died.

However, the sister of the deceased Dhaneshwari Devi said after a dispute with the neighbour, police took Sharma to the police station on Wednesday evening where he was kept for the whole night and was severely beaten.

''A police constable came to our house on Thursday morning and said that if we pay Rs 5,000, they will release my brother. We did not give him anything in hope that my brother will be released from the court,'' she said.

She said her brother was not produced in the court till 4 pm on Thursday.

She said Sharma was taken to Bailey Hospital in the evening where he was not treated despite his deteriorating health, leading to his death and added that the police are solely responsible for this death.

She said injury marks are clearly visible on the body which has turned blue from beating.

The body has been sent for a postmortem examination, officials added.

