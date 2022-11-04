Left Menu

All languages given importance in NEP 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan at 'Kashi-Tamil Samagam'

All languages given importance in NEP 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan at 'Kashi-Tamil Samagam'
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said all languages have been given importance in the National Education Policy following which a month-long 'Kashi- Tamil Samagam' is being organised here under which about 25,00 people will come here from Tamil Nadu to understand the culture and importance of Kashi.

''All languages have been given importance in the National Education Policy (2020). Realizing this importance, a month-long Kashi-Tamil Samagam is being organized in Kashi. As many as 2,500 people in 12 groups from three centres in Tamil Nadu are being invited to Kashi in this month-long event who will understand the culture of Kashi and its importance,'' the Union minister said at a press conference here.

Pradhan also took stock of the ongoing preparations for Kashi-Tamil Samagam being organised by his department from November 17 to December 18 and issued necessary guidelines to the officials.

In the one month long program, academic exchanges- seminars, discussions etc. will be organized between experts/scholars on various aspects of these two ancient manifestations of Indian culture, he said.

The focus will be on bringing forward the ties and shared values between them, Pradhan said.

The objective is to bring these two traditions of knowledge and culture closer, build an understanding of our shared heritage and strengthen people-to-people ties between these regions, he said.

The groups coming from Tamil Nadu will understand the historical importance of Kashi, Pradhan said, adding that during this samagam cultural groups of Tamil Nadu will organize their cultural program in Kashi.PTI COR SAB CK

