J&K: Schools shut in Kishtwar, Ramban due to adverse weather

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday ordered the closure of primary and middle schools in Ramban and Kishtwar districts in view of harsh weather conditions, officials said. Snowfall in the upper reaches and heavy rains in lower areas have triggered cold conditions in the districts.In view of heavy rains, all primary and middle schools in Ramban district shall remain closed, they said, adding that students are advised to remain indoors.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-11-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 17:45 IST
J&K: Schools shut in Kishtwar, Ramban due to adverse weather
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday ordered the closure of primary and middle schools in Ramban and Kishtwar districts in view of harsh weather conditions, officials said. Snowfall in the upper reaches and heavy rains in lower areas have triggered cold conditions in the districts.

In view of heavy rains, all primary and middle schools in Ramban district shall remain closed, they said, adding that students are advised to remain indoors. Similarly, all primary and middle schools of Kishtwar district will remain closed due to bad weather as directed by the district administration. However, all high schools and higher secondary schools in the districts will function normally, they added. PTI AB SRY

