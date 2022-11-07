Left Menu

French cardinal admits to abusing 14-year girl, withdraws from functions

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-11-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 19:42 IST
French cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard said in a statement on Monday that he had abused a 14-year-old girl decades ago and said he would withdraw from his functions.

"Thirty-five years ago, when I was a parish priest, I have behaved in a reprehensible way with a young girl aged 14. My behaviour has inevitably led to grave and lasting consequences for this person," Ricard said in a statement.

Ricard asked for forgiveness and said he would withdraw from his functions and be available for legal and church authorities.

