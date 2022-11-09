Left Menu

Ram temple's chief priest objects to trust's new arrangement for prasad distribution

Whoever comes from anywhere becomes a trustee, he said, naming a few people, who he claimed, were behind this incorrect practice.On the issue, Prakash Gupta, the trusts office in-charge at the premises of the Ram Janmabhoomi, said, We have introduced this arrangement to put things in proper order. He claimed that when prasad was distributed from the temple, the smooth movement of devotees got hampered.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 09-11-2022 09:01 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 09:01 IST
Ram temple's chief priest objects to trust's new arrangement for prasad distribution
  • Country:
  • India

The Ram temple's chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das has objected to the Sriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's decision to stop the distribution of 'prasad' among devotees from a makeshift temple where the idol is installed.

The deity is at the temporary structure till the Ram temple is built. It was earlier placed in the mosque structure on the Ram Janmabhoomi complex on December 22, 1949.

Under a new arrangement, implemented a few days back, the trust's functionaries have been assigned the job of distributing 'prasad' some distance away from the temple.

Since January 25, 1986, when the lock of the Babri Masjid was opened paving way for the worship of Lord Rama, 'prasad' was distributed from there.

On the arrangement, Das asked if it is correct to offer 'prasad' to devotees by workers of the trust instead of priests.

''I am unable to understand how many people are in the trust and who are responsible to issue orders. Whoever comes from anywhere becomes a trustee,'' he said, naming a few people, who he claimed, were behind this ''incorrect practice''.

On the issue, Prakash Gupta, the trust's office in-charge at the premises of the Ram Janmabhoomi, said, ''We have introduced this arrangement to put things in proper order.'' He claimed that when 'prasad' was distributed from the temple, the smooth movement of devotees got hampered. Therefore, ''we have arranged a stall some distance away from the temple from where we are distributing 'prasad''', Gupta said.

This arrangement has proved to be a relief to devotees as they are not stuck in the crowd to get 'prasad', he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022