Left Menu

President Murmu arrives in Odisha on two-day visit

President Droupadi Murmu was given a rousing welcome on Thursday as she arrived at the Bhubaneswar airport on a two-day visit to Odisha, her native state.Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received her at the airport.She was accorded a guard of honour by the state government on her arrival.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-11-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 11:50 IST
President Murmu arrives in Odisha on two-day visit
President of India Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu was given a rousing welcome on Thursday as she arrived at the Bhubaneswar airport on a two-day visit to Odisha, her native state.

Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received her at the airport.

She was accorded a guard of honour by the state government on her arrival. Soon after, she left for Puri on an Air Force helicopter.

She will be visiting the famed Jagannath Temple in the seaside town. On her return to Bhubaneswar, a reception will be hosted in her honour at the Raj Bhavan.

Murmu, who hails from Mayurbhanj district of the state, is also scheduled to visit her school in Bhubaneswar, besides attending other programmes on Friday.

This is Murmu's first visit to the state after becoming the president in July.

The state government has already declared a half-day holiday for all offices, schools and colleges in the state capital region on the occasion of Murmu's visit.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Puri and Bhubaneswar for the president's tour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022