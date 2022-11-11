J&K has potential to be among topmost states/UTs in terms of creating startups: LG

Jammu and Kashmir has the potential of becoming among the topmost states and Union Territories in terms of creating startups because of its young talent, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Friday.

''J&K, which at present is among the topmost UTs in startups, has the potential of becoming among the topmost in states and Union Territories in the area because of its young talents,'' Sinha said at the valedictory session of the three-day Kashmir Expo that concluded at SKICC here.

The LG emphasised that the ecosystem of innovation has become stronger in the country over the last few years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India has made its position globally in the startup arena.

This was largely because an environment has been created through adequate support for the startups at every stage and also facilities are provided for revival in case of failure, he said.

''Lakhs of youth are generating their own income and also getting jobs because of the boost to startups and they are the present and the future of the world. However, for the long-term success, young entrepreneurs will have to understand that innovation and startups are about people and society rather than only about ideas,'' Sinha added.

The expo was organised under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, in association with National Innovation Foundation-India (NIF). During the three-day exhibition, around 50 young innovators in various fields from Jammu and Kashmir as also from other parts of India displayed their products, technology and services.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary, Department of Bio-Technology (DBT), Government of India, Rajesh S Gokhle said the paradise of the world as Kashmir is called, can one day become the paradise of startups.

He also said bio-manufacturing could become a very important part of the startup movement in the state.

The event, which was the first-ever startup expo organised in the Kashmir valley, was attended by a large number of vice chancellors, educators, entrepreneurs, government officials, scientists, and other stakeholders.

