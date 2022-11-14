Left Menu

CropLife India appoints Durgesh C Sharma as new Secretary General

CropLife India, an association of 16 RD driven crop science companies, on Monday announced the appointment of Durgesh C Sharma as its new Secretary General. Sharma, who has over 26 years of experience with expertise in agribusiness and food, will oversee the organisations strategy, outreach to various stakeholders and be an interface for public policy intervention, CropLife said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 18:44 IST
CropLife India appoints Durgesh C Sharma as new Secretary General
  • Country:
  • India

CropLife India, an association of 16 R&D driven crop science companies, on Monday announced the appointment of Durgesh C Sharma as its new Secretary General. Sharma, who has over 26 years of experience with expertise in agribusiness and food, will oversee the organisation's strategy, outreach to various stakeholders and be an interface for public policy intervention, CropLife said in a statement. In his previous assignments, Durgesh has worked in leadership and senior advisory roles for various organisations like Confederation of Indian Industry, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd and Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022