CropLife India appoints Durgesh C Sharma as new Secretary General

CropLife India, an association of 16 R&D driven crop science companies, on Monday announced the appointment of Durgesh C Sharma as its new Secretary General. Sharma, who has over 26 years of experience with expertise in agribusiness and food, will oversee the organisation's strategy, outreach to various stakeholders and be an interface for public policy intervention, CropLife said in a statement. In his previous assignments, Durgesh has worked in leadership and senior advisory roles for various organisations like Confederation of Indian Industry, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd and Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals among others.

