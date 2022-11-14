CropLife India appoints Durgesh C Sharma as new Secretary General
CropLife India, an association of 16 RD driven crop science companies, on Monday announced the appointment of Durgesh C Sharma as its new Secretary General. Sharma, who has over 26 years of experience with expertise in agribusiness and food, will oversee the organisations strategy, outreach to various stakeholders and be an interface for public policy intervention, CropLife said in a statement.
- Country:
- India
CropLife India, an association of 16 R&D driven crop science companies, on Monday announced the appointment of Durgesh C Sharma as its new Secretary General. Sharma, who has over 26 years of experience with expertise in agribusiness and food, will oversee the organisation's strategy, outreach to various stakeholders and be an interface for public policy intervention, CropLife said in a statement. In his previous assignments, Durgesh has worked in leadership and senior advisory roles for various organisations like Confederation of Indian Industry, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd and Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals among others.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
KL Rahul to miss New Zealand tour, starting November 18, but will travel to Bangladesh in December as Rohit Sharma's deputy.
Aayush Sharma introduces Sushrii Mishraa as leading lady for his next action thriller 'AS04'
Virat has been tremendous during this T20 WC: Rohit Sharma after win over Bangladesh
Kohli, Rodrigues, Sharma nominated for ICC 'Player of the Month'
T20 WC: Important to adjust to conditions quickly, says Rohit Sharma ahead of semifinal clash against England