Spain's GDP growth likely to top government outlook of 4.4%, finance minister says
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-11-2022 02:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 02:20 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino on Monday said "everything points out" that the country's gross domestic product in 2022 will grow above the 4.4% rate predicted in the government's latest outlook.
Spain in October raised its gross domestic product growth outlook for 2022 to 4.4%, from a previous expectation of 4.3% and lowered the outlook for 2023.
