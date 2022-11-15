Spain's GDP growth likely to top government outlook of 4.4%, finance minister says

Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino on Monday said "everything points out" that the country's gross domestic product in 2022 will grow above the 4.4% rate predicted in the government's latest outlook.

Spain in October raised its gross domestic product growth outlook for 2022 to 4.4%, from a previous expectation of 4.3% and lowered the outlook for 2023.

