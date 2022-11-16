Winter session of UP Assembly from Dec 5: Govt

The winter session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature will begin from December 5, Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Khanna said here on Wednesday.

The session will be a brief one, possibly of three days during which the supplementary budget will also be tabled, Khanna said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the cabinet meeting which gave its approval for the winter session of the legislature from December 5, the minister said.

The brief monsoon session of the legislature was held in September earlier this year.

