Left Menu

Winter session of UP Assembly from Dec 5: Govt

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-11-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 13:51 IST
Winter session of UP Assembly from Dec 5: Govt
Uttar Pradesh Legislature (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The winter session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature will begin from December 5, Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Khanna said here on Wednesday.

The session will be a brief one, possibly of three days during which the supplementary budget will also be tabled, Khanna said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the cabinet meeting which gave its approval for the winter session of the legislature from December 5, the minister said.

The brief monsoon session of the legislature was held in September earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022