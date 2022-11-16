Left Menu

Kerala govt decides to recommend to Guv to convene assembly session from Dec 5

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-11-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 16:10 IST
Kerala govt decides to recommend to Guv to convene assembly session from Dec 5
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to recommend to the Governor to convene the state assembly session from December 5.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here during the day, a statement from the CMO said.

The cabinet decision comes in the wake of the ongoing tussle between the Left government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over various issues and an ordinance, for removing him as Chancellor of universities in the state, pending his approval.

A source in the government said there were also several bills which were pending consideration of the assembly.

The session is also being convened in the wake of the Governor not signing two controversial bills -- the University Laws (Amendment) and Lok Ayukta (Amendment) -- passed by the assembly in August. This issue is also expected to be discussed in the coming session, the source said.

