What is the Difference Between an Architect and a Draftsman?

If you have ever embarked on a building project or you have considered pursuing a career in the design or construction industry, then you probably will have come across the terms architect and draftsman before. While it is often common for people who are not involved in the design or building industries to use these terms interchangeably, there is actually a significant difference between the two professions.

Yes, both an architect and a draftsman are involved in creating buildings and structures. And yes, they both rely on complicated technical drawings made using CAD drafting software (computer-aided design), such as 3DEXPERIENCE DraftSight Professional from 3DS. However, there are different skills, different responsibilities, and different educational backgrounds required for these roles.

Knowing the difference between an architect and a draftsman is a crucial point of knowledge. If you are about to start building your own home, are thinking about investing in a construction project, or wish to begin a career path, then you will need to know exactly where the difference between an architect and a draftsman lies.

Educational Differences Between an Architect and a Draftsman

The first and most significant point of difference between an architect and a draftsman is the education required. Typically, an architect must complete an undergraduate university degree which is then followed up with a master's degree in architecture. This process can take anywhere from five to seven years or more to become a fully qualified architect. This time also includes a minimum of two years of practical experience. In the United States, budding architects must pass an Architect Registration Examination before they can be licensed to practice architecture. An architect license must be periodically renewed.

Becoming a qualified draftsman, on the other hand, does not require such a lengthy or involved educational path. A draftsman will typically complete a certificate, diploma, or associate degree at a community college or a technical institute. Some draftsmen obtain their training via military service. The postsecondary education required to become a draftsman usually lasts for two years.

What Does a Draftsman Do?

Just like an architect does, a draftsman produces drawings used in construction projects. These drawings are usually created with the aid of CAD drafting software. Often known as drafters or CAD operators, a draftsman creates drawings that are used to build new construction projects. A draftsman will not design a building from the ground up but will instead place their focus on solving particular issues within a designated space.

The drawings created by a draftsman contain information that builders use to construct a building, such as a construction-ready plan that includes the materials involved and the dimensions of the project. Draftsmen do not have the formal education or training required to create highly complex building layouts.

Draftsmen can specialize in fields other than construction. A draftsman can draw plans for machinery or electronic circuitry. There are architectural drafters as well as electrical and mechanical drafters.

The Role of an Architect Explained

The role of an architect is considerably more involved, as evidenced by the educational background required. Architects take on much more responsibility in a building project than a draftsperson. The architect is responsible for the complete vision and execution of a building, from the initial concept through to the final stages. While a draftsman is trained in purely technical aspects, an architect's education and training will encompass the artistic, technical, and holistic elements of construction.

Architects develop the stylistic concept of a building and use CAD drafting software to create a framework that is then further developed by a draftsperson. Unlike a draftsperson, an architect will work closely with all major stakeholders in a construction project. The architect is also responsible for ensuring that all regulations, ordinances, and zoning laws are adhered to. Architects also take on additional responsibilities, such as ensuring that a building has sufficient fire exits or access points for disabled people, for example.

Who Should You Hire?

Choosing whether to employ an architect or a draftsman for a construction project really does depend on the size and the scope of the project. If you are intending to build a complex structure or a highly stylized building, such as a contemporary home or a modern office space, then it may be more advantageous to use an architect. The architect themself may then enlist the aid of a draftsman.

On the other hand, if you are planning a frailer small-scale and simple building project, like extending your house, you may find that a draftsman can complete the required work far more cheaply than an architect.

Careful consideration should be given before making a choice between an architect and a draftsman. The complexity of your project will provide you with an idea of who may be best suited for the job, but it is also advisable to speak with both an architect and a draftsman and obtain quotes and advice before making a final decision.

