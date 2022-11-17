Technocrats from other depts to be posted in cyber police stations: Haryana Minister Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has said that technocrats from other departments will now be posted on deputation in cyber police stations of the state so that cyber-crime can be curbed. He directed the police officers to keep at least one cyber related technocrat in every district on deputation from other departments. According to an official statement, Vij was presiding over a review meeting of senior officers of Home and Police Department here on Wednesday.

Notably, over 47,000 complaints of cybercrimes till September this year had been reported on helpline number 1930 and 29 cyber police stations, and 309 cyber desks in territorial police stations across the state.

To spread awareness about cybersecurity tips like recognising and reporting phishing, using strong passwords, keeping software updated, using multi-factor authentication and reporting cyber frauds and harassment, the Haryana Police had from October 1-25 organised 2,526 mass engagement programmes attracting 19.7 lakh people.

Through social media, the Haryana Police had also reached out to another 26.7 lakh people.

During the meeting, Vij directed the officers that lane driving should be strictly enforced on the highways, particularly for heavy vehicles.

The Home Minister directed the officers to speed up the work of installing CCTV cameras in crowded places.

In the meeting, Vij directed the police officers to review the women police stations established in the state and said that a report should also be submitted regarding how many cases have been registered and which are pending there.

He asked the officers to issue directions to the Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Police of all the districts to hear the public grievances every day from 11 am to 12 noon. This will help to solve the issues at a faster pace, he said.

In the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, T V S N Prasad, Director General of Police, P K Agrawal, Additional Director General of Police, CID, Alok Mittal, ADGP (Crime), O P Singh and ADGP (Telecom), A S Chawla and other senior officers were present.

