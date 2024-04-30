Left Menu

Punjab: Former ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon Switches Allegiance to Congress

Today, I am here with the blessings of Rahul Gandhi ji. I met him during my two significant duties -- the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and when Rahul Gandhi ji visited the Golden Temple for seva service, he added.Dhillon also expressed his gratitude to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders KC Venugopal, Yadav and other All India Congress Committee AICC members.I am thankful to the Congress members in Punjab who have warmly welcomed me.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 12:48 IST
Punjab: Former ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon Switches Allegiance to Congress
  • Country:
  • India

Former Punjab Police additional director general Gurinder Singh Dhillon on Tuesday joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders in Delhi.

Dhillon, who recently opted for voluntary retirement from the Punjab Police, joined the Congress with his wife.

He was welcomed into the party fold by Devendra Yadav, the AICC's Punjab in-charge.

Dhillon said, ''I have served my state for about two decades as a police officer. Today, I am here with the blessings of Rahul Gandhi ji.'' ''I met him during my two significant duties -- the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and when Rahul Gandhi ji visited the Golden Temple for 'seva (service)','' he added.

Dhillon also expressed his gratitude to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders KC Venugopal, Yadav and other All India Congress Committee (AICC) members.

''I am thankful to the Congress members in Punjab who have warmly welcomed me. I will perform my duties towards the party in a dedicated manner,'' he also said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP leaving country

Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP ...

 India
2
Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

 Global
3
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States
4
FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida following consumer 'illness' complaints

FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida followi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024