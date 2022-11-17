Woman attacked by elephant on CRPF training college

A staff member of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) got injured when a wild elephant attacked her by knocking her down at the CRPF training college near here on Thursday, said police.

Radhika Mohan, a personal assistant to a CRPF IG, was on a walk on the campus this morning when the attack took place, said the police. She sustained head injuries from the fall and was taken to hospital, they said.

On being informed, forest personnel arrived and drove the elephant back into the forest, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)