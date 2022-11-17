Left Menu

Woman attacked by elephant on CRPF training college

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-11-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 15:41 IST
Woman attacked by elephant on CRPF training college
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A staff member of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) got injured when a wild elephant attacked her by knocking her down at the CRPF training college near here on Thursday, said police.

Radhika Mohan, a personal assistant to a CRPF IG, was on a walk on the campus this morning when the attack took place, said the police. She sustained head injuries from the fall and was taken to hospital, they said.

On being informed, forest personnel arrived and drove the elephant back into the forest, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022