Britain's Hunt announces 8 bln pound package for health and social care

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Thursday said the country's health and social care system would receive a 8 billion pound package within two years, which he said health chiefs had indicated would help fulfil key priorities.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-11-2022 17:42 IST
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Thursday said the country's health and social care system would receive a 8 billion pound package within two years, which he said health chiefs had indicated would help fulfil key priorities. Hunt said he would increase the state-run National Health Service budget in each of the next two years by an extra 3.3 billion pounds.

"The Chief Executive of the NHS, Amanda Pritchard, has said this should provide sufficient funding for the NHS to fulfil its key priorities," Hunt said. Hunt said there would be an increase in funding available to the social care sector of up to 2.8 billion pounds next year and 4.7 billion pounds the year after.

