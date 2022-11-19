Left Menu

HP: 1,35,700 children to be given deworming doses in Hamirpur on Monday

As many as 1.35 lakh children in the age group of one and 19 years will be administered deworming medicine here on Monday under the National Deworming Campaign, an official said.Chief Medical Officer Dr R K Agnihotri on Saturday said special attention will be given to the children living in slums.

Chief Medical Officer Dr R K Agnihotri on Saturday said special attention will be given to the children living in slums. Those left out of the November 21 deworming campaign will get the doses on November 25, the officer said. Teams will visit schools and homes to administer the deworming medicine, he said.

Dr Agnihotri said that children affected by worms face problems like malnutrition and anaemia.

