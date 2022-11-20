135 delegates leave for 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam'

A total of 135 delegates from Tamil Nadu on Sunday left here for Varanasi for 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam.' The delegates boarded a train and were seen off by railway officials, a release said.

'Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2022' is an initiative by the Union Education Ministry as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to uphold the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat'.

Being organised by IIT-Madras and Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, delegates, students, teachers and cultural experts from Tamil Nadu are participating in the month-long event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)