Left Menu

135 delegates leave for 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam'

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-11-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 16:24 IST
135 delegates leave for 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam'
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 135 delegates from Tamil Nadu on Sunday left here for Varanasi for 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam.' The delegates boarded a train and were seen off by railway officials, a release said.

'Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2022' is an initiative by the Union Education Ministry as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to uphold the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat'.

Being organised by IIT-Madras and Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, delegates, students, teachers and cultural experts from Tamil Nadu are participating in the month-long event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022