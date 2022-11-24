Left Menu

Maha govt sets up 7-member panel for roadmap to publish MBBS books in Marathi

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh government recently launched books for the MBBS Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery course in Hindi.The seven-member panel formed in Maharashtra is headed by the medical education and research departments joint director Ajay Chandanwale, the official said.We spoke with officials in Madhya Pradesh which published the MBBS course books in Hindi.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 12:05 IST
Maha govt sets up 7-member panel for roadmap to publish MBBS books in Marathi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has set up a seven-member committee to chalk out a roadmap for publishing MBBS course books in Marathi language, an official from the state medical education and research department said on Thursday. Notably, the Madhya Pradesh government recently launched books for the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course in Hindi.

The seven-member panel formed in Maharashtra is headed by the medical education and research department's joint director Ajay Chandanwale, the official said.

"We spoke with officials in Madhya Pradesh which published the MBBS course books in Hindi. The next step is to hold the first meeting of the committee members in Maharashtra and discuss the road map for the course publication in Marathi. The meeting is likely to be held in Mumbai next week," a senior official from the medical education and research said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022