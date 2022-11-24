VP Dhankhar to address valedictory session of UNESCO India Africa Hackathon

Left Menu

UNESCO India Africa Hackathon was inaugurated at Gautam Buddha University with a grand opening ceremony on 22nd November, 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 18:45 IST
UNESCO India Africa Hackathon was inaugurated at Gautam Buddha University with a grand opening ceremony on 22nd November, 2022. Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will be addressing the valedictory session of UNESCO India Africa Hackathon as a Chief Guest at Gautam Buddha University, Uttar Pradesh tomorrow at 11am.. Union Education & Skill Development Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan; Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt. Anandiben Patel; Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath; Ast Director General (PAX), UNESCO, Mr Firmin Edouard Matoko and Ministers of the 13 African Countries will grace the occasion.

UNESCO India Africa Hackathon was inaugurated at Gautam Buddha University with a grand opening ceremony on 22nd November, 2022. The UNESCO INDIA – AFRICA Hackathon is an annual 36 hours event that brings together students, educators, teachers, and the research community of India and its African partners to tackle the common challenges faced by their countries and serves as a facilitator for cultural amalgamation.

The UNESCO INDIA – AFRICA Hackathon provides a suitable platform allowing young innovators to come together and find solutions for social, environmental, and technical problems faced by the collaborating nations. It serves as the foundation for creating potential start-ups with the potential to transform the world. It allows the participating students to unleash their creativity and explore new technologies to solve real-world problems under the guidance of experts - thus, spearheading business innovation in the modern world.

The Hackathon also serves as a symbol of the close relations cherished by India and its African counterparts and embodies the spirit of collaboration - bringing them together to solve problems for the betterment of humankind.

(With Inputs from PIB)

