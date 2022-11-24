Order restricting entry of women in Jama Masjid withdrawn after LG's request: Shahi Imam

The Jama Masjid on Thursday withdrew a controversial order restricting the entry of women in the mosque, after an outrage over the issue prompted Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to intervene.

The notice by the mosque's administration read: ''Jama Masjid mein ladki ya ladkiyon ka akele daakhla mana hai (The entry of a girl or girls is not permitted in Jama Masjid).'' ''The LG spoke to me. We have removed the notice boards. But people visiting the mosque have to maintain its sanctity,'' Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid, told PTI.

The administration of the mosque had put up notices outside the main gates banning the entry of ''girls'', whether alone or in groups. As the issue led to an outrage in some quarters, the Shahi Imam had earlier in the day stepped in to say the order was not applicable to those coming to offer prayers.

The notices, which had no date, came up a few days ago outside the three main entry gates, sources in the mosque administration said.

