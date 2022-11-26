Head constable, associate booked for molesting woman, misbehaving with Delhi Police officials

A 37-year-old head constable and his associate has been booked for allegedly molesting a woman and misbehaving with senior officials of the Mahendra Park police station in northwest Delhi, officials said on Saturday. The police received information about the molestation of the 22-year-old woman on November 18, they said. The complainant came to the police station, along with head constable Anil and and his associate Ravi Sharma (46), and claimed she was molested by them in a park, police said. The complainant was being questioned further when Anil allegedly started abusing her and obstructed the enquiry, a senior police officer said. Police tried to pacify him but he misbehaved with staff on duty. The Station House Officer of the Mahendra Park police station also tried to pacify him and take him away from the complainant but the head constable manhandled the SHO as well, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said. Police later found that Anil is a head constable in the Delhi Police posted at the Azadpur Metro Police Station, the DCP said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against both the accused based on the statement of the complainant, police said. A daily diary entry regarding the misconduct and manhandling of a senior police officer by Anil was also lodged at the police station. Allegations that Anil was thrashed by the by the SHO of Mahendra Park police station are being enquired, police added.

