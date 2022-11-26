Left Menu

Four girls drown in Kitwad Falls in Karnataka

Four girls from a school in Belagavi district slipped into Kitwad Falls and drowned here on Saturday, police said.According to the police, about 20 students went to Kitwad Falls for a picnic. As she started drowning, four other girls went to her rescue.

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 26-11-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 21:01 IST
Four girls drown in Kitwad Falls in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

Four girls from a school in Belagavi district slipped into Kitwad Falls and drowned here on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, about 20 students went to Kitwad Falls for a picnic. One of them went far ahead and slipped into the falls. As she started drowning, four other girls went to her rescue. However, they all started drowning and one of them was rescued, they said.

The rescued girl was rushed to a hospital where her condition is said to be serious, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022