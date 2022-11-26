Four girls drown in Kitwad Falls in Karnataka

Four girls from a school in Belagavi district slipped into Kitwad Falls and drowned here on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, about 20 students went to Kitwad Falls for a picnic. One of them went far ahead and slipped into the falls. As she started drowning, four other girls went to her rescue. However, they all started drowning and one of them was rescued, they said.

The rescued girl was rushed to a hospital where her condition is said to be serious, the police said.

