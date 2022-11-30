Marathi writer Nagnath Kottapalle passes away

Educationist and Marathi author Nagnath Kottapalle passed away on Wednesday due to a brief illness at a hospital in Pune, family sources said.

He was 74. Kottapalle had served as the vice chancellor of Aurangabad-based Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) in 2005. He was the president of the 86th All India Marathi Literary meet held at Chiplun in Ratnagiri district in 2012. He had worked as a lecturer in Beed and later at the BAMU before becoming its VC. ''Kottapalle was suffering from lung cancer but recovered. A fortnight ago, he was admitted to a private hospital in Pune where he was diagnosed with an infection. His health deteriorated and he breathed his last on Wednesday,'' said Manohar Jadhav, author and professor of Marathi at the Savitribai Phule University. Kottapalle had penned novels, poetry, and written literary criticism essays.

