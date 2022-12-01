Tourism Ministry trains 300 drivers in soft skills to make them ready for G20 delegates

The government has provided 300 taxi, cab, and coach drivers behavioural and soft skill training with a component of foreign language in time for the G20 meet to cater to foreign delegates.

India began its G20 presidency on Thursday with a focus on counter-terrorism and ''unity'' in tackling global challenges, such as economic slowdown and climate crisis.

India will host as many as 200 meetings across the country in over 56 locations over the next one year, with the first one being held in Udaipur later this week. The G20 Summit will be organised in New Delhi in September 2023.

''India espouses the values of 'Vasudhaev Kutumbakam' and 'Atithi Devo Bhava','' Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said.

''It's our responsibility as frontline service providers to convey this spirit and warmth of Indian culture in our interactions with all visitors.'' This training is one among the many initiatives of the Ministry of Tourism, which is working towards comprehensive development of the tourism sector, Reddy said.

He urged the drivers to take this training forward by practicing the foreign languages in their interaction with the foreigners and also show them highest levels of courtesy and care.

Commencing in June, the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) collaborated with the ministry to launch the Tourism Awareness Programme for taxi, cab, and coach drivers, offering them behavioural and soft skill training with a component of aforeign language.

The training was imparted by the ITDC's Ashok Institute of Hospitality and Tourism Management, covering a total of around 300 drivers up to November 30.

The main aim of the training programme is to hone the personal and professional skills of the drivers to enable them to communicate with domestic and international tourists without any hassles and in a respectful manner.

The duration of the whole programme is 16 hours.

Candidates who have successfully completed the course will be provided with certificates and badges by the ITDC.

More batches are on the anvil.

