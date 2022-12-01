JNU campus defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans, admin condemns

Left Menu

Several walls on Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU campus were defaced on Thursday with anti-Brahmin slogans.Students claimed that the walls in the School of International Studies- II building were vandalised with slogans against Brahmin and Baniya communities.Meanwhile, the administration has condemned the incident, saying that School of International Studies and Grievances Committee has been asked to inquire and submit a report to Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit at the earliest Some of the slogans on the wall are Brahmins Leave The Campus, There Will Be Blood, Brahmin Bharat Chhodo and Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 21:41 IST
Several walls on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus were defaced on Thursday with anti-Brahmin slogans.

Students claimed that the walls in the School of International Studies- II building were vandalised with slogans against Brahmin and Baniya communities.

Meanwhile, the administration has condemned the incident, saying that School of International Studies and Grievances Committee has been asked to inquire and submit a report to Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit at the earliest Some of the slogans on the wall are ''Brahmins Leave The Campus'', ''There Will Be Blood'', ''Brahmin Bharat Chhodo'' and ''Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge.'' Hours after the incident, the administration issued a statement, saying such incidents will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all.

''The Vice Chancellor, Prof Santishree D Pandit has taken a serious note of the incident of defacement of walls and faculty rooms by some unknown elements in SIS, JNU. The administration condemns these exclusivist tendencies on campus,'' the statement said.

''The Dean, School of International Studies and Grievances Committee have been asked to inquire and submit a report to the VC at the earliest. JNU stands for inclusion and equality. The VC reiterates zero tolerance for any kind of violence on campus,” it added.

RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad accused the left of the vandalisation.

''ABVP condemns the rampant vandalisation of academic spaces by communist goons. The communists have written abuses on the walls of JNU in the School of International Studies- II building. They have defaced chambers of free-thinking professors to intimidate them,'' said ABVP JNU President Rohit Kumar.

''We believe that academic spaces must be used for debates and discussion and not for poisoning the society and students' community,'' Kumar added.

A JNU teachers' body too posted a tweet condemning the act of vandalism, and holding responsible the ''left-liberal gang'' for it.

''While the Left-Liberal gang intimidate every dissenting voice, they appeal to elect EC representatives that 'can assert the values of mutual respect and civility, & equal & just treatment of all.' 'civility' & 'mutual respect.' Highly deplorable act of vandalism!'' wrote the JNU Teachers' Forum on Twitter.

