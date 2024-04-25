BRS, BJP will lose in Nalgonda: Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Minister and Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy has declared that the Congress party will win the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat by a record margin and that both the BRS and BJP candidates will lose. "Congress will achieve historic victories in at least 15 seats, while the BRS and BJP candidates will lose," he asserted on Wednesday.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also criticised the BRS party saying, "Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and other BRS leaders lack the moral authority to discuss irrigation or agriculture, they have mismanaged both sectors over the past ten years. The BRS government operated with a focus on corruption, reaping personal benefits under the guise of welfare programs." He further asserted that "after losing the Assembly elections, BRS leaders are frustrated and are now criticising the Congress-led government to deflect from their failings."

Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted the achievements of the Congress government in Telangana, stating that within the first 100 days, they had implemented five out of six key promises. "We've improved the state's finances and allocated funds judiciously for various schemes. In just 90 days, we've filled over 30,000 vacancies and aim to fill one lakh vacancies within a year. Every promise made during the Assembly elections will be fulfilled without delay or excuses," he said.

The Lok Sabha election in the 17 parliamentary constituencies of Telangana will be held on May 17. During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, the TRS was the leading party, securing 11 seats. The BJP, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured one seat each. While the Indian National Congress (INC) party was able to secure two seats.

In 2019 general election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won 9 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 4 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) obtained 3 seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 1 seat. (ANI)

