CARA reviewing all pending adoption cases: Govt

It is also being ensured that conclusion of issuing of adoption orders by a district magistrate is within two months, the women and child development ministry said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 00:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@CARAWCD)
The Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) is reviewing all adoption cases and ensuring they are quickly transferred to district magistrates, the government said on Thursday. It is also being ensured that conclusion of issuing of adoption orders by a district magistrate is within two months, the women and child development ministry said in a statement. The statement comes in view of a notification of the Adoption Regulations, 2022, which gives district magistrates the power to issue adoption certificates instead of courts.

The new regulations also stipulate that children be placed in their own socio-cultural environment so that both the child and the family quickly adjust with each other. The ministry also said that the revamped child adoption resource information and guidance system has introduced new modules for online registration of inter-country adoption cases under the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act, district magistrates to issue online adoption orders and for certification of disabilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

