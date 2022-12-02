Resident doctors of PGIMS-Rohtak end strike

Resident doctors at the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak on Friday called off their strike and resumed duties.

They were on strike for the past eight days in solidarity with the ongoing agitation by MBBS students against the Haryana government's bond policy.

The decision to call off the strike was taken following a meeting with the Haryana Chief Minister on November 30, in which Manohar Lal Khattar announced changes in the bond policy.

However, MBBS students, who have been agitating against the bond policy for nearly a month, continued their stir.

In a meeting with the representatives of MBBS students and the resident doctors, Khattar on November 30 said that the state government reduced the bond policy amount from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 30 lakh and cut down the duration of the compulsory government service from seven to five years.

Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of the PGIMS, Rohtak, in a statement issued on Thursday night, stated, "the members of RDA, after a unanimous decision in a general body meeting dated December 1 have decided to withdraw the strike with immediate effect and continue with regular hospital activities in the best interest of patient healthcare.'' The decision was taken after meeting Khattar, wherein students were assured of progressive amendments to the policy, the statement said.

''The RDA further requests the government to make proper developments in the policy in the best interest of the undergraduate students," it said.

However, MBBS student leader Anuj Dhania on Friday said their agitation will continue till their demands are met.

The demands of the protesting students include reducing the duration of the compulsory government service to one year and that the bond default amount should not exceed Rs 10 lakh.

The bond policy earlier stated that students taking admission to government medical colleges would have to execute a tripartite bond (between student, bank and government) of Rs 40 lakh, including fees.

If a student opts not to serve in a state government health institution after the completion of the MBBS course, then he or she will have to pay the amount. The moratorium shall be extended in case a student wishes to pursue post-graduation.

The aim of the policy is to ensure students serve for seven years in government facilities.

