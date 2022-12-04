Left Menu

Royal Enfield sets up new training centre in Chennai

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-12-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 16:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
City-based two-wheeler manufacturer, Royal Enfield has opened a training centre inside the campus of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) in Padur here, to impart technical know-how of its premium motorcycles to students and company employees.

Royal Enfield Experiential Training Hub or the Royal Enfield National Training Centre would provide experiential learning and technical knowledge on the development of Royal Enfield motorcycles to students, engineers, and dealer technicians.

Royal Enfield and Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science signed a memorandum of understanding recently that would offer hands-on training at the facility.

The centre consists of bay workshops, engines of all different models of Royal Enfield that would educate the field teams, sales and service personnel.

Royal Enfield chief executive officer B Govindarajan inaugurated the centre in the presence of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science pro-chancellor Anand Jacob Verghese at the campus of HITS recently.

