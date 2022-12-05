Left Menu

IIT-Mandi holds 10th convocation day, 462 students receive degrees

The institute awarded 64 PhDs, making it the highest number of PhDs awarded at IIT Mandi in an academic year to date.

More than 460 students were awarded degrees at IIT-Mandi's 10th convocation day here on Monday.

Prof. Stuart R. Hameroff, director of the Centre for Consciousness Studies at the University of Arizona was the chief guest at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Hameroff advised the students to consider quantum computing and quantum biology which will be the future. As many as 462 students -- 348 men and 114 women -- graduated this year. The institute awarded 64 PhDs, making it the highest number of PhDs awarded at IIT Mandi in an academic year to date.

Prof. Prem Vrat, chairman of the Board of Governors at IIT Mandi exhorted the students to remain a student throughout their lives, keep an open mind and keep learning from life.

Congratulating the graduating batch, IIT-Mandi’s director Prof. Laxmidhar Behera said, “I wish my heartiest greetings to all our graduating students. They will become the torch bearer of the institute.” Highlighting his vision for the Institute, Behera said, “In the coming years, my focus will be to encourage faculty members and research scholars to publish impactful research works that are at par with the best universities across the world.” “To encourage the research ecosystem, we have raised the seed grant to faculty members from 5 to 15 lakhs,” he said.

