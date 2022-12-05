SSKM Hospital vandalised, five arrested

The state-run SSKM Hospital in the city was vandalised and a few junior doctors were beaten up allegedly by the family of a man who died while undergoing treatment in the facility, police sid on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening and five persons were arrested on Monday in connection with it, a senior police official said.

The assault of the doctors drew criticism from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who held the police responsible for the trouble at the tertiary referral hospital, which is also a national research center of repute.

Banerjee told reporters ''The doctors tried their best for four-five days to save the patient. When someone dies young it is sad. But it is not a right thing to beat up doctors and vandalise government properties''.

Condemning the role of the police personnel posted in the medical facility during the assault, Banerjee, who is also the state home minister, said ''When they (patient's family members) came and left with the body, why did you (police) leave despite there being a permanent camp. So there is negligence on your (police) part too,'' she added.

Trouble broke out at the hospital after 27-year-old Mohammed Irfan from Chuchura in Hoogly district, who was admitted to the hospital's trauma care centre with severe injuries last week, died on Sunday evening. His family members alleged that he had died due to negligence by the hospital.

The situation escalated and they attacked the junior doctors present there and vandalised the hospital, the police said. Two junior doctors were injured in the assault and an X ray machine and a few other medical equipment were damaged, a police official said.

A huge police force rushed to the spot from Bhawanipur police station and brought the sitaution under control, he added.

Banerjee, who is also the state health minister, sought to assure the hospital's doctors. ''Our government will provide full security to junior doctors. I have spoken to the hospital superintendent. There was no senior doctor at night and I think senior doctors should stay at night too," she said. The chief minister's directions were implemented within hours. ''We regularly have senior doctors on night duty at SSKM hospital. But from today we have decided to keep one faculty doctor on the night roster as well,'' a hospital official said. PTI SCH KK KK

