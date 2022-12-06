Left Menu

Computer teacher arrested for raping minor girl over two years in UP's Ghaziabad

The minor started talking to Gupta, who took advantage of the situation and allegedly raped her.Whenever the girl protested, he threatened to fail her and warned her of dire consequences, he said.After the Shraddha Walkar murder case came into the limelight, Gupta threatened her that if she disclosed the abuse to anyone, he would sever her into pieces like Aaftab, the senior police official said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 06-12-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 19:26 IST
Computer teacher arrested for raping minor girl over two years in UP's Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old computer teacher was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl over two years, police here said on Tuesday.

The girl confided in her parents about the assault after the accused, identified as Saurabh Gupta, threatened that she would meet the same fate as Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly killed and dismembered by her live-in partner, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Nipun Agarwal said the accused lured the girl when she was a Class 9 student on the pretext of improving her grades in school. The minor started talking to Gupta, who took advantage of the situation and allegedly raped her.

Whenever the girl protested, he threatened to fail her and warned her of dire consequences, he said.

After the Shraddha Walkar murder case came into the limelight, Gupta threatened her that if she disclosed the abuse to anyone, he would ''sever her into pieces like Aaftab'', the senior police official said. After the girl finally narrated her ordeal to her parents, they lodged a complaint at Nand Gram police station on Sunday, following which an FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the POCSO Act was registered, he said.

The accused was arrested from his house in Jaitpur village of Suraj Pur police station limits in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

He has confessed to following a similar patter to allegedly rape other girls as well. He was produced before court from where he was sent to jail on Monday, Agarwal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022