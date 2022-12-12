Left Menu

G7 establishes Climate Club to support green transition

German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck added the G7 wanted to bring climate-friendly commodities, such as green steel, onto the market more quickly and to improve the opportunities for them worldwide. "In this context, the Club is intended to advance international partnerships and cooperation agreements with a view to supporting countries in their transformation," Habeck said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 22:45 IST
G7 establishes Climate Club to support green transition
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Group of Seven (G7) economic powers decided on Monday to set up an international Climate Club and invited interested states that pursue ambitious climate policies to join it, G7 chair Germany said in a statement. The G7 is asking the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), in tandem with the International Energy Agency (IEA), to host an interim secretariat for the Climate Club, Germany added.

"With the Climate Club and the socially just transition of our industries towards climate neutrality, we are making an important contribution to achieving global climate targets," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement. German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck added the G7 wanted to bring climate-friendly commodities, such as green steel, onto the market more quickly and to improve the opportunities for them worldwide.

"In this context, the Club is intended to advance international partnerships and cooperation agreements with a view to supporting countries in their transformation," Habeck said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022