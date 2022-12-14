Left Menu

National Credit Framework released for public consultations: Govt tells Parliament

The government has developed the National Credit Framework meant to seamlessly integrate the credits earned through school education, higher education and vocational skill education for public consultations, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed Parliament on Wednesday.The Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship shared that the framework aims to enable the integration of academic and vocational domains to ensure flexibility and mobility between the two.The National Credit Framework NCrF is an inclusive umbrella Framework to seamlessly integrate the credits earned through school education, higher education, and vocational skill education.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 17:41 IST
National Credit Framework released for public consultations: Govt tells Parliament
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has developed the National Credit Framework meant to seamlessly integrate the credits earned through school education, higher education and vocational & skill education for public consultations, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed Parliament on Wednesday.

The Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship shared that the framework aims to enable the integration of academic and vocational domains to ensure flexibility and mobility between the two.

''The National Credit Framework (NCrF) is an inclusive umbrella Framework to seamlessly integrate the credits earned through school education, higher education, and vocational & skill education. ''Such integration enables numerous options for further progression of students and inter-mingling of school & higher education with vocational education & Experiential learning including relevant experience and professional levels acquired. The Framework has been released for public consultations on 19 October, 2022,'' Pradhan said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022