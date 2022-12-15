Students hold demonstration at Jamia Millia Islamia on 3rd anniversary of police action in 2019

Hundreds of students held a demonstration at Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday to mark the third anniversary of Delhi Police's action against protesting students in 2019. However, the university administration said the students took out a candlelight vigil to mark the anniversary of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. Students have claimed there was a heavy police deployment in view of the demonstration. ''It is not a protest but a candlelight vigil by Jamia students to commemorate the anniversary of the anti-CAA protests and the police action on students. The university gatekeepers had to ensure no outsider enters and there is no untoward incident,'' a university official said.

The police on December 15, 2019, had allegedly stormed the library while looking for ''outsiders'' who were involved in arson and violence during an anti-CAA protest outside the campus.

