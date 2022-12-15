Left Menu

Students hold demonstration at Jamia Millia Islamia on 3rd anniversary of police action in 2019

Hundreds of students held a demonstration at Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday to mark the third anniversary of Delhi Polices action against protesting students in 2019. It is not a protest but a candlelight vigil by Jamia students to commemorate the anniversary of the anti-CAA protests and the police action on students.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 21:28 IST
Students hold demonstration at Jamia Millia Islamia on 3rd anniversary of police action in 2019
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of students held a demonstration at Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday to mark the third anniversary of Delhi Police's action against protesting students in 2019. However, the university administration said the students took out a candlelight vigil to mark the anniversary of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. Students have claimed there was a heavy police deployment in view of the demonstration. ''It is not a protest but a candlelight vigil by Jamia students to commemorate the anniversary of the anti-CAA protests and the police action on students. The university gatekeepers had to ensure no outsider enters and there is no untoward incident,'' a university official said.

The police on December 15, 2019, had allegedly stormed the library while looking for ''outsiders'' who were involved in arson and violence during an anti-CAA protest outside the campus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022